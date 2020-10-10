Trump Makes 1st public Appearance Since his Hospital Stay

President Trump told a cheering ‘un-masked’ crowd on the Whitehouse lawn, ‘I’m feeling great’, and his coronavirus is ‘disappearing’.

-- Advertisement --



Donald Trump took off his mask and told a crowd of hundreds of fans ‘I’m feeling great’ and said his COVID is ‘disappearing’ at his first public event at the White House since his diagnosis which lasted just 15 minutes.

The White House has refused to declare that he is no longer contagious, and the gathering of hundreds of people on the South Lawn went ahead despite the guidance of public health officials.

Trump delivered an address on his support for law enforcement from the Blue Room balcony to a friendly crowd. The president wore a mask as he walked out for the speech but took it off to make his remarks. He received an enthusiastic response from his ‘un-masked’ supporters.

The president addressed the large crowd even as the White House refuses to declare that he is no longer contagious and against the guidance of public health officials. The White House insisted the event on the South Lawn was an official event and not a campaign rally. But Trump used the address to make broadsides against the Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. “I think we’re gonna swamp them by so much,” he said.

Trump appeared healthy, though perhaps a little hoarse, during the 18-minute speech that was intended to send the message that he’s back and ready to resume his battle for reelection.

For more Political News from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.