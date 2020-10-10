Five people have been killed in a mid-air crash involving two planes over France.

Five people have died after two tourist aircraft collided in mid-air in France this afternoon. Witnesses at the scene claim both occupants in an ultralight two-person plane and three passengers in a tourist plane have died following the crash in Loches, Indre-et-Loire at around 4.45 pm local time.

A ULM (ultralight two-person plane) crashed into a tourist plane in Loches, Indre-et-Loire at around 4.45 pm local time. The tourist plane had taken off from the city of Poitiers, located about 100km from Loches. The flight path of the ULM remains unknown at this time.

Emergency services were at the scene soon after but there were no survivors. According to Nadia Seghier, the secretary-general of the prefecture of Indre-et-Loire, the small ULM fell near the city centre, “on the fence of a house in Loches, without causing any additional victim”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

