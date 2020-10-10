Bar owner refuses to serve black people and reserves tables “for usual customers”.

SPANISH police have begun criminal proceedings against a bar owner who refused to serve ‘black-skinned people’.

-- Advertisement --



A number of potential customers contacted Logroño Local Police a week ago to report the proprietor of the cafe/bar close to the city’s bus station.

“Officers went to the establishment to inform the owner of the premises it is prohibited to exercise the right of admission arbitrarily due to social or ethnic origin,” said Logroño Town Hall in a statement.

However, days later on Tuesday, October 6, there was another complaint from a black person who was refused a coffee “despite the fact the place was empty”.

Again, police spoke to the owner, who told them “he has had problems and inconveniences with people with black skin and has decided not to serve any of them in the future”.

According to Logroño council, officers discovered that all the tables in the establishment had a reserved sign, despite being empty, and the person in charge explained that they were intended “for his usual customers.”

👮🏻‍♀️👮🏻‍♂️| La #PolicíaLocaldeLogroño insta diligencias penales contra el propietario de un bar del entorno de la Estación de Autobuses por negarse a servir a personas de piel negra. 👉🏻 Más info: https://t.co/1vIXDCZHIg pic.twitter.com/muEGRFWPd8 — Ayuntamiento Logroño (@AytoLogrono) October 9, 2020

THe local authority confirmed in a tweet: “The #PolicíaLocaldeLogroño (Local Police of Logroño) is instigating criminal proceedings against the owner of a bar in the vicinity of the Bus Station for refusing to serve black-skinned people.

In response, one tweeter wrote: “I am happy to read this news. In the 21st century, public establishments that act this way deserve to have the full weight of the law placed upon them. Fines are not enough because they pay them and they keep on doing it. Very punitive measures must be taken.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Bar owner refuses to serve black people”.

For more up-to-the-minute International, National and Local News, visit Euro Weekly News website.