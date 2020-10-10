Bangladesh considers the use of the death penalty for rapists and will look at amendments to current legislation as early as Monday.

Saturday saw Bangladesh hit by numerous protests as hundreds of people take to the streets in a call for justice for the victims of the reoccurring rape culture that has plagued the region.

-- Advertisement --



These protests have caused the government to pursue capital punishment for convicted offenders.

Rape in Bangladesh has skyrocketed in recent years with incidents of gang rape accounting for more than a fifth of all case. In the period between January and September nearly 1,000 gang rape attacks occurred according to Ain-o-Salish Kendra, a human rights group.

Protestors have been seen screaming “Hang the rapists,” in the capital Dhaka with others carrying placards stating, “No mercy to rapists” and “Please tell me, am I next?”.

The Bangladeshi government cabinet will convene on Monday, October 11, to discuss the proposal which, if positively received, could see immediate, urgent amendments to current legislation.

“We are making the proposal on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s orders,” Law Minister Anisul Huq told Reuters. “We want to make sure those who are guilty get the highest punishment.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Bangladesh considers the use of the death penalty for rapists”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!