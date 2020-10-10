Avoidable death of a 7-day-old child see NHS Trust sued in an unprecedented case which the parents hope will bring about substancial change.

An NHS Trust has been mired in scandal after the death of a seven-day-old child which sees the suit become the first prosecution of its kind.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has ascertained that the seven-year-old, Harry Richford, and his mother, Sarah were the unwilling victims of “avoidable harm”

The death, which occurred in November 2017, has been identified by an inquest to have been “wholly avoidable” and the trust under whose care the child was under now faces two counts of failing to provide safe care and safe treatment to the infant.

The death occurred whilst the child was in the care of staff at Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate and his parents are hopeful that the case will bring about much needed change to the NHS as a whole.

The judgement follows and independent report which found that 24 maternity issues at the hospital may have been avoidable and directly resulted in the deaths of three babies and two mothers.

Sarah, 32, said, “It’s monumental. We wanted people to be held accountable for what happened and for some justification.”

