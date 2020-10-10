Anti-social behaviour on the rise

Lockdown across the world has been difficult. Northern Ireland have experienced the difficulties first hand as they have seen a rise in anti-social behaviour.

In Northern Ireland between September last year and August 2020, there have been over 65,000 anti-social behavioural incidents.

Anti-social behaviour can include large rowdy groups, graffiti and outdoor drinking along with verbal abuse. Northern Ireland went into lockdown towards the end of March, it started with people not being able to leave the house unless it was shopping for basic commodities, exercising, anything to do with health needs and travelling to and from work.

Many incidents happened during the Easter and May bank holidays, almost 2,500 incidents were reported between May 25th and May 31st. Several young people have been arrested on counts of anti-social behaviour. The PSNI have reminded all parents not to let their children socialise in large groups after school.

Many restrictions have been lifted in Northern Ireland, but several still in place. Some rules have become stricter and anyone that disobeys the restrictions will face a minimum fine of £200. In an attempt to force people to take the matter more serious.

