A major report by the conservation group WWF highlights a worrying trend

A major report by the conservation group WWF has reported the population of wildlife has declined by more than two-thirds in less than 50 years.

The WWF reports claims that this “catastrophic decline” shows no signs of slowing down, and warms that the natural world is being destroyed by mankind at a very alarming rate.

Wildlife is at a crisis point as we burn & cut down the rain forests, pollute & over fish our seas.

As we continue to wreck our world by putting our own health, and lifestyles, at risk, the natural world is sending us a massive cry for help admit fears time is fast running out for many of our favourite animals including, Rhinos, African Grey Parrot, Elephants and the mountain gorillas.

The report is so alarming that, when looking at the numbers, they recorded 68% of wildlife has been wiped out since the 1970s.

All is not lost though, new evidence suggests we can halt or even reverse the damage we have done to our planet by changing the way we farm, changing our eating habits and how we dispose of our waste.

