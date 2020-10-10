21-year-old Spanish rally prodigy dies in car crash at Rally Vidreiro in Portugal.

Spanish rally co-driver, Laura Salvo, has tragically died at the young age of 21 in a horrific crash at Rally Vidreiro.

Salva was co-driving for Miguel Socias during a fatal crash during the first stage of the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal.

During the first stage of the Rally the car careered off the road and ram-raided into another vehicle.

It took only two minutes for medics to appear on the scene where they desperately tried to resuscitate Salva, however, she was already dead at the scene.

Tributes have been flooding social media and Peugeot Sport made the following statement, “Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of co-driver Laura Salva, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal.”

