2020 wine production destroyed by California wild fires as vineyards across the region are engulfed in flames.

More than four million acres of vineyards in California’s Napa Valley have been torched by the ongoing California wildfires.

-- Advertisement --



It is estimated that 80% of 2020’s wine stock in the famous wine producing area of the US will become unusable.

The giga fires, which are so vast they can be seen from space, have continued to rage since the beginning of September 2020, have been classified as the worst ongoing wildfires in US history.

To date, at least 18 vineyards in the elite wine producing region have been either damaged or fully destroyed with many producers having to write off their entire 2020 crop as they are rendered useless by either smoke, heat or fire damage.

More than 8,000 individual blazes have combined over a two-month period to see the four million acres of land destroyed across the region in California which is double that which was seen in the 2019 fires.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “2020 Wine Production Destroyed in Devastating Blow to the Industry”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!