Worry as infections rise in minors

Number of minors infected with covid-19 in the province of Almería has grown.

THE number of minors up to 14 years old infected with covid-19 in the province of Almería has grown in the last month by 64.3 per cent. It has concided with the start of classes in the second cycle of Education. The percentage is a third more than the increase registered during the same period among adults between 30 and 44 years of age, the most affected.

The province of Almería is the one with the highest rate of minors with positive CRP in Andalucia, with 968.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the data managed by the Andalucian Government, in the last 30 days the number of minors who have tested positive in Almería for a Covid test have gone from 717 to 1,178, which represents an increase of 461 cases, of which 170 have been identified in the last 14 days through PCR.

At the same time, since the school year began, the health authorities have totally or partially suspended the educational activity in 119 classrooms, although 93 of these partial closures have already been lifted, meaning that currently there are only 26 closed classrooms of the 7,133 existing in Almería.

