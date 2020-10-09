Where has Vladimir’s lover gone?

Could Vladimir Putin’s rumoured lover be raising his children?

Vladimir Putin’s secret lover gave birth to twins last year, however, she hasn’t been seen much since!

Alina Kabaeva was rumoured to be Putin’s lover back in 2008 in spite of the fact he was married to his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

She announced she was two months pregnant with his children in 2018. Kabaeva is a 37-year-old Olympic gold medallist, with many more awards under her belt.

Since birthing her children in April 2019, she has been extremely quiet, and is never seen in public.

Putin is a very guarded man, and never discloses his private life. This is in an attempt to keep himself and his family safe.

