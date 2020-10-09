Visitors to Italy must now show evidence of a negative COVID test

UK visitors to Italy will now be asked to produce evidence of a negative COVID-19 test on arrival after a clampdown on countries “at a greater risk” which also includes France and Spain.

-- Advertisement --



Arrivederci Roma?

Travellers now need to show they have taken a test within the last 72 hours of arrival along with a negative result. Those unable to provide evidence will need to take a test in Italy, with anyone testing positive required to quarantine until they are able to provide two negative tests.

The Foreign Office said: “Those without proof of a negative test can get a free test on arrival at some airports, or at a testing facility in Italy shortly after you arrive. “If you test positive within Italy, you will be required to quarantine. The time spent in quarantine can vary greatly from a few days to several weeks. Travellers should be prepared for this eventuality.”

Italy is currently on the UK’s ‘safe list’ of countries that do not require self-isolation on return, with transport secretary Grant Shapps confirming that no countries would be removed during his weekly update yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates is offering free Covid-19 testing to international visitors staying in and departing from the emirate until December 31, 2020. Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority is subsidising the cost.

For more Travel news from across the Globe, visit the Weekly News Website.