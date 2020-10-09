Trappers catch record-breaking 18-foot long Burmese python in Florida Everglades.

ACCORDING to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis captured the massive python last Friday.

“That’s a new record! (they) caught the behemoth of a snake weighing a whopping 104 pounds. The removal of this female snake is a triumph for our native wildlife and habitats and a great example of the partnership between our two programs working toward our goal of removing nonnative pythons”.

Pavlidis said cathing the huge reptile was “an absolute battle,” adding “I mean the snake is so unbelievably powerful, you can’t even wrap your head around it.”

Meanwhile, Ausburn admitted he “damn near had a heart attack after messing, wrestling around with that thing”.

FWC confirmed the record-breaking catch was a joint effort from the Python Action Team and the South Florida Water Management District Python Elimination Program.

Ausburn and Pavlidis, said their work derives from a passion for conservation, and even though it’s hard work, “it’s a labour of love”.

Python Action Team Members are paid to remove and turn pythons in to the FWC.

