Three arrested in Sweden in connection with Christmas Eve murder in Battersea.

Three men have been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of the murder of Flamur Beqiri, who was fatally shot outside his home in Battersea on Christmas Eve, 2019.

The 36-year-old, who had a wife and young child, was the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri.

Three Swedish nationals, aged 33, 31 and 22, were arrested yesterday, October 8, at addresses in Stockholm and Vaxjo, under a UK European Arrest Warrant (EAW).

They will now be subject to the extradition process through the Swedish judicial system.

Flamur, aged 36, was fatally shot on the evening of Tuesday, December 24, in Battersea Church Road SW11.

He had been living in London for four or five years at the time he was shot.

Anis Fouad Hemissi, 23, has previously been charged with Flamur’s murder. He was extradited back to the UK from Denmark in June and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 1.

