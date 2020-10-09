Study reveals dire predictions for the UK

Study reveals dire prediction for the UK as it predicts the spikes in the north of England will be mirrored across the UK.

A new study has identified that the high infection rates in the north of the UK will be replicated throughout the rest of the UK in only a matter of weeks.

The major government study warned that, based on testing carried out on 175,000 volunteers, that it found that 1 in 170 people in England has contracted coronavirus. Furthermore, the study identified that a further 45,000 were potentially being infected daily.

The collaborative report Imperial College, London, and Ipsos MORI has discovered an 8-fold increaser in cases in the 65+ population.

Unfortunately, it is not only this age group that is suffering. All age groups across all regions in England are seeing the rise, with the highest rates occurring in the 18-24 demographic.

In a statement by the UK Government, they said, “SAGE is almost certain that the epidemic continues to grow exponentially across the country, and is confident that the transmission is not slowing. While the R value remains above 1.0, infections will continue to grow at an exponential rate. This is currently the case for every region of England and all have positive growth rates, reflecting increases in the number of new infections across the country.”

