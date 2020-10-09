‘Selfish’ woman fined £1,000 for going to the pub 25 minutes after being told to self-isolate.

INSTEAD of going home – as instructed by a Track and Trace official at Barrow Borough Council – the woman jumped in a taxi and headed to a bar.

Investigations were carried out by Track and Trace to confirm the breach and the woman was handed the fine by Barrow police officers.

According to Cumbria Police, she was told to isolate after being in close contact with someone who had tested positive.

Superintendent Carl Patrick said: “This was a blatant breach and put all those this woman came into contact with at unnecessary risk.

“This shows police and our partners will work together to protect the public by ensuring people are showing the necessary personal responsibility to keep their communities safe.

“The Covid-19 virus continues to spread rapidly across our county.

“It is up to everybody to show personal responsibility and to be careful to follow the guidance and rules in place to keep everyone safe.

The police added the vast majority of people in Cumbria have stuck to the rules and “made many personal sacrifices over the past few months to keep themselves, their families and our communities safe”.

Councillor Ann Thomson, the leader of Barrow Borough Council, said: “It saddens me deeply that someone would disregard an instruction to self-isolate from a member of our Track and Trace team. This selfish action could knowingly place other people at risk.

“Cases of coronavirus are spreading rapidly across our area. Please take this situation extremely seriously and stay at home if you are told to self-isolate.

“Ignoring this instruction will not only land you with a fine, it could put those you come into contact with and others in grave danger.”

