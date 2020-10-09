The School Sports program in Orihuela has been postponed until January due to Covid-19. Do you think this latest restriction has gone too far?

-- Advertisement --



THE School Sports program in Orihuela has been postponed until January due to Covid-19, in a decision made by Víctor Bernabéu, the Councillor for Sports.

The decision was made following a recent survey “to assess the expected participation in this program for the 2020-2021 school year, as long as the current epidemiological situation allows it.”

It was conducted by the council at the different educational centres throughout the municipality in which the program is provided.

Results of survey showed that six schools refused to participate in the activities of the program, while nine centres would participate in team sports competition for as long as the pandemic allowed.

“We have decided to postpone the School Sports program [until] the month of January, and then resume this service with all the guarantees and according to the demand of the schools,” Bernabéu said.

Thank you for reading this article “School Sports program in Orihuela postponed until January”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!