Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

THE 28-year-old Canadian, real name Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting Megan, 24, several times at her feet and wounding her on July 12.

-- Advertisement --



He has been charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Court proceedings will begin on October 13 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Megan, a singer, rapper and songwriter, initially said she was cut by glass, claiming she was afraid to say a gun was involved incase police started shooting.

She later posted on Instagram that she “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me”.

Megan added that she was “never arrested” and taken to hospital “where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets”.

Lanez has not spoken publicly about the incident, but in a recent track, Money Over Fallout, he raps “Megan people tryna frame me”.

Thank you for reading this article “Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!