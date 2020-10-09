Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion
CHARGED: Tory Lanez faces up to 23 years in prison if convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. CREDIT: Tory Lanez Facebook

Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

THE 28-year-old Canadian, real name Daystar Peterson, is accused of shooting Megan, 24, several times at her feet and wounding her on July 12.

-- Advertisement --

He has been charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted, the defendant faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Court proceedings will begin on October 13 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles.


SHOT: Megan Thee Stallion

According to reports, Megan, a singer, rapper and songwriter, initially said she was cut by glass, claiming she was afraid to say a gun was involved incase police started shooting.

She later posted on Instagram that she “suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me”.


Megan added that she was “never arrested” and taken to hospital “where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets”.

Lanez has not spoken publicly about the incident, but in a recent track, Money Over Fallout, he raps “Megan people tryna frame me”.

Thank you for reading this article “Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting singer Megan Thee Stallion”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!




Previous articleHong Kong teacher malpractice
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here