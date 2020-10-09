Premier League Fans Fuming Over £15 Pay-Per-View Plan

Premier League clubs are facing a huge backlash as fans fume over £14.95 PPV matches.

Premier League games that are not selected for broadcast by Sky Sports or BT Sport in October will be made available on a pay-per-view basis. Fans are fuming as they will now have to pay €16.75 (£14.95) to watch games not chosen to be screened in the usual way.

The interim measure was confirmed on Friday after a clubs meeting. This means that the non-televised games will be made available via the BT Sport Box Office or Sky Sports Box Office platforms. A solution for screening the matches had to be worked on after the planned return of spectators from October 1 was scrapped by the Government due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The Premier League said in a statement: ‘The Premier League today confirmed all fixtures until the end of October will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the UK. With the lockout of supporters from stadiums looking likely to continue, the Football Supporters Association (FSA) began a campaign to make sure all matches were televised until fans are allowed back.

