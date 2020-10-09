Police charge man, 51, with murders of doctor and teenage daughter

Police have charged a man with the murder of a doctor and her 14-year-old daughter.

THE bodies of Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and teenager Vian Mangrio were found in their fire and smoke-damaged home in Burnley, Lancashire on October 1.

Last night, Lancashire Police confirmed Shabaz Khan, 51, of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, has been charged with two offences of murder and a further offence of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, October 9.

A woman, 44, from Burnley, arrested yesterday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and aiding and abetting murder, remains in custody.

A post-mortem revealed Dr Sacharvi died as a result of pressure to the neck and that she had also suffered an assault.

A post-mortem investigation on the second body remains ongoing.

