People smugglers cause 39 deaths

Four people smugglers are on trial as they are connected to the death of thirty-nine Vietnamese nationals.

The lorry was full of many Vietnamese nationals, from the age of 15 to 44. The smugglers tried loading more people into the lorry in an attempt to receive more money. The four criminals get paid around £10,000 per person they successfully manage to smuggle in.

The thirty-nine that were found dead, have suffocated on their journey from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex last October. The criminals disclosed they were under pressure to get more people into the country however, they could just possibly be extremely greedy, and wanted more money.

The lorry was pitch black, sealed, and the temperatures were almost 40C, the victims were in the lorry for around twelve hours at a time. The unimaginable circumstances the victims had to endure were inhuman. Many tried to make calls in an attempt to save each other however they had no signal.

The three men, Eamonn Harrison, Mr Kennedy and Valentin Calota all denied being part of a larger people smuggling activity. However, the fourth man, Gheorge Nica admitted to both the 39 counts of manslaughter and also larger people smuggling operations.

