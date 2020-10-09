Man arrested in Almeria after police chase and pulling knife on officers

NATIONAL Police in Almeria has arrested a man who tried to flee after a car chase when he detected a police presence and then threatened the officers with a knife.

The arrested man, who had an outstanding search warrant from September 2017, ignored the police instructions to stop the vehicle in which he was travelling, and was pursued until he could not go any further when he became cornered by the police.

The events took place at 1pm on Calles Valdivia, Salud, Chamberí and Barranco in the Pescadería-La Chanca neighbourhood.

The National Police, having knowledge that the detainee was being sought by the Criminal Court 4 of Almería, surprised him whilst he was in his vehicle.

A police pursuit through the streets then began, during which the detainee ignored the police instructions to stop the vehicle. Once he was cornered on Barranco Street, and after getting out of the vehicle, he confronted the agents and allegedly attacked them with a 25-centimetre knife.

During a search, police discovered a wooden cane with a metal tip and 24 pills of different narcotic substances. The 46-year-old detainee, with various police records, has been brought to justice for the crimes of attacking an officer and against public health.

