Madrid lockdown explained … What can you do and what cant you do?

Madrid has had a new State of Alarm imposed today on its residents which means a return to a restriction of freedoms in the city.

As previously reported by EWN, the new State of Alarm will last 15 days however will require a vote in parliament to extend it beyond that time.

However, while the politicians and lawyers battle out the wider implications on human rights, what does this lockdown actually mean? What can you do? What can’t you do?

What can you do?

Within the municipalities that are included in the restrictions, you are able to move freely, however the advice is to restrict such movement despite not being a requirement.

You are allowed to meet in public and private however you may only meet in groups of a maximum of six people.

You may still visit the shops, gym, hairdressers, etc, however these will be limited to a maximum occupancy of 50% and must close by 10pm.

You can still go to hospitality venues, such as bars and restaurants, but they must limit their total capacity to 50% inside and 60% outside. No customers are allowed to eat or drink at the bar and the venues will have to close at 11pm.

You can have food delivered, even after 11pm.

If you are a sports fanatic, then you can still attend sports venues however only group sports of six people maximum are allowed.

You can still go to churches and places of workshop; however, they have had their capacity reduced to one third. Also, 1.5 metre social distancing must be followed at all times.

You may still attend a funeral however there is a limit of 10 people allowed to attend inside and 15 outside.

If you are travelling through Madrid on the motorway, you can still do so but you will not be able to enter any of the affected areas.

What can’t you do?

You cannot enter or leave the following municipalities; Alcobendas, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Leganés, Móstoles, Parla and Torrejón de Ardoz. There are some exceptions which include; work, a visit to the doctor or other extraordinary circumstance.

The local police are setting up roadblocks to prevent people taking advantage during the holiday weekend.

