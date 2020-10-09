Irene Montero keeps a promise

THE central government will repeal a reform to Spain’s abortion laws that was introduced in 2015.

Equality minister and mother-of-three Irene Montero announced that the present government intends to reverse the clause requiring parental permission for a termination for girls who are over 16 but under 18.

This modification was eventually the only alteration to the 2010 Abortion Law that was brought in by Mariano Rajoy’s Partido Popular government in 2015.

Attempts by former Justice Minister Alberto Ruiz Gallardon to impose far-reaching restricitons were roundly opposed not only by feminist groups but many politicians in his own party.

Even so, this still obliged girls of between 16 and 18 to go ahead with an unwanted pregnancy, opponents pointed out.

Montero explained that the government will be working on the modification over the coming months “so that all women have rights over their own bodies.”

Commitment to repealing the 2015 modification was included in the PSOE-Unidas Podemos agreement in December 2019 that paved the way for Spain’s current coalition government.