A teacher in Hong Kong has been accused of spreading the idea of ‘freedom of speech’ and ‘independence’ from China. This is in fact an illegal doing.

Hong Kong have the territory’s de facto mini-constitution that came into effect after the British handover in 1997 – it limits Beijing from applying national laws to the territory, except in matters of defence and foreign affairs

-- Advertisement --



The teacher had their license taken away as they have broken protocol, they will no longer be able to teach in the territory. The teacher showed the students a pro-independence video and queried them about the matter. Asking what would be the advantages if Hong Kong was independent

There have been over 200 problems with teachers and their malpractice in the work place since July last year. It could be very problematic if teachers were to start discussing the matter between the China and Hong Kong government.

Thank you for reading this article, “Hong Kong teacher malpractice”. For more, visit the Euro Weekly News website.