Holland’s Face Mask Fiasco Sees Infections Rise

Holland is quickly becoming one of the world’s COVID hot-spots as it refuses to bring in face mask rules.

Over the past month, a surge in new cases has catapulted the per capita infection rate into the top 10 in the world. Holland now has a weekly infection rate of around 160 per 100,000 people.

The Dutch parliament debated an emergency law on Wednesday that would give the government the power to make masks mandatory in public places. The daily rate of new infections has now reached a new record high of nearly 5,000.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has repeatedly said he has no intention of forcing people to wear a mask although the World Health Organization calls this of the key tools to stop the virus. The PM’s decision is backed up by his top medical official, who has publicly repeated his assertion that their usefulness is unproven. Rutt said he holds out hope that the new guidance on masks and earlier closing hours for bars would prove their value. ‘The numbers don’t look good,’ he said, ‘but we can’t see the effects of the new measures until at least this weekend.’

