Holiday Bookings for Greek islands Soar after UK Scraps Quarantine

Travel search and comparison websites have reported a spike in searches for Greek islands following the announcement that five have been added to the UK government’s ‘air corridors’ list.

The Greek Islands added to the ‘safe list’ are Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Santorini and Zakynthos, meaning arrivals in the UK from those destinations no longer have to quarantine. Transport secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the additions via Twitter on October 8 and changes to the restrictions come into force from 4 am on Saturday, October 10.

Other Greek islands such as Rhodes and Kos, which were already quarantine-free, also saw searches increase. Jon Thorne, travel expert at flight search website Skyscanner, said that there is plenty of pent-up demand and travellers are reacting quickly to government announcements.

However, there are reports of widespread confusion among travellers about new rules for British travellers heading to Italy. The Foreign Office said on October 8 that UK visitors to Italy must now produce evidence of a negative Covid-19 test on arrival. Travellers need to show they have taken a test within 72 hours of arrival along with a negative result.

