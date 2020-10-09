Gemma Collins gets ‘jaw tightening’ treatment ahead of Diva Returns.



THE former Towie star has been gushing about the beauty treatment on Instagram, claiming it will give her a contoured face after her three stone weight loss.

-- Advertisement --



Posting a photo of her flawless face, the 39-year-old wrote: “Girls, if any of you are trying to contour your face, this is the best girl to do it. Ive got no filter, I’ve got nothing on my face.”

Her beautician explained no needles are used in the treatment, called Fibroblasting, adding “it’s literally done with a machine”.

A plasma pen apparently stimulates the production of collagen in the skin, and while there aren’t a lot of studies on its effectiveness, there is reportedly evidence to suggest it has the desired affect.

Meanwhile, the GC tweeted yesterday: “It’s the little things in life. Months of staying in, saving lives and living with uncertainty but hopefully you’re all like me and coming out of this appreciating the little things around us. The surroundings, the smiles and the love.”

And she has a lot to smile about, with Diva Returns back on ITVBe from Tuesday, October 13.

Thank you for reading this article “Gemma Collins gets ‘jaw tightening’ treatment ahead of Diva Returns”.

For more up-to-the-minute International, National and Local News, visit Euro Weekly News website.