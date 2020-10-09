England beat Wales 3-0 thanks to first goals by England trio Dominic-Calvert Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings in their friendly game last night.

THE trio of Dominic-Calvert Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings scored their first England goals as Gareth’s Southgate’s side beat Wales 3-0 at Wembley.

The friendly game saw first-time call-up, Calvert Lewis, open the scoring for the Three Lions on 26-minutes after converting a Jack Grealish cross with his head.

Centre-back Coady scored his first goal in 112 games for club and country after he tapped home a Kieran Trippier free-kick on 53-minutes.

Southampton striker Ings finished off the 3-0 win for England scoring his first goal for his country on 63-minutes thanks to an overhead kick from close-range following a header from Tyrone Mings across goal.

The trio performed well for Southgate’s experimental side, along with the rest of the team, despite disruption in the build-up to the game following an incident involving Jadon Sancho, Ben Chilwell and Tammy Abraham.

The England boss sent out his new-look side with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bukayo Saka making their England debuts, and Jack Grealish and Danny Ings handed their first starts.

