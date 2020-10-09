Drinking alcohol after work banned for government workers in China

Drinking alcohol after work has been banned for government workers in China in a measure to help them with their concentration.

PEOPLE who work for the government in China have been banned from drinking alcohol after work in a measure to help them with their concentration, with Chinese authorities in multiple regions having already imposed the no-alcohol rule.

The new rule has been put in place to encourage more concentration, boost work performance, protect the government’s image and prevent bribery during booze fuelled business meetings.

Government workers have apparently taken on a lot more responsibilities with their jobs and according to a column, which appeared on state news agency Xinhua’s website, the consumption of alcohol may impact their ability to work efficiency.

However, the article was critical of the banning of drinking alcohol after work, saying extending it to after office hours was an invasion of the government workers’ privacy.

