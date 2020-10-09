Cryptic Crossword

1. Rhode Island poet's manoeuvre provokes witty retort 7
2. Majestic beer returned 5
3. Eccentric strove with the electorate 5
4. Leader in dance is wrong to twist 7
5. Prod naked figure holding Gorgon’s head 5
6. Live comfortably after introduction to duchess 5
7. Place often visited by hot family member 5
8. Let learner relax 5
9. Composer for King George the First, for example 5
10. City found tour banned 5
11. Small creature biting quiet vet 7
12. Leading cook holds one 5
13. Large recess in fireplace, so to speak 5
14. Decide to tackle this puzzle again? 7
15. Expose a lever in error 6
16. Tie up an awkward flower 7
17. Scrap dealer's last in garden building 5
18. Possibly did see whirling waters 6
19. What’s left of arranged rise is now unpaid 7
20. Graeme's beginning to roam in a small wood 5
21. Recently left at a cathedral city 6
22. Disregard the glen etc, it's silly 7
23. Star, laid back, is old timer 7
24. Learner going madly around, leering 6
25. Famous general seen in classic US terminal 6
26. Sound device to totally bewilder 6
27. Publication for children 5
28. Males making money in America 5
X