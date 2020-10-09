Cryptic Crossword

1. Rhode Island poet's manoeuvre provokes witty retort 7

2. Majestic beer returned 5

3. Eccentric strove with the electorate 5

4. Leader in dance is wrong to twist 7

5. Prod naked figure holding Gorgon’s head 5

6. Live comfortably after introduction to duchess 5

7. Place often visited by hot family member 5

8. Let learner relax 5

9. Composer for King George the First, for example 5

10. City found tour banned 5

11. Small creature biting quiet vet 7

12. Leading cook holds one 5

13. Large recess in fireplace, so to speak 5

14. Decide to tackle this puzzle again? 7

15. Expose a lever in error 6

16. Tie up an awkward flower 7

17. Scrap dealer's last in garden building 5

18. Possibly did see whirling waters 6

19. What’s left of arranged rise is now unpaid 7

20. Graeme's beginning to roam in a small wood 5

21. Recently left at a cathedral city 6

22. Disregard the glen etc, it's silly 7

23. Star, laid back, is old timer 7

24. Learner going madly around, leering 6

25. Famous general seen in classic US terminal 6

26. Sound device to totally bewilder 6

27. Publication for children 5