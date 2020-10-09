Crackdown at Newcastle University as over a 1,000 Students Test Positive

Newcastle University has seen more than 1,000 students test positive for coronavirus, it was revealed last night.

That figures, together with the 770 positive tests among students at neighbouring Northumbria University, means over 5,000 students in the UK across 91 universities now have the virus. A crackdown has now begun with 91 rule breakers in Manchester already fined €56 (£50) and others threatened with €560 (£500) penalties.

The city’s health chiefs have revealed that more than half of Manchester’s surging COVID cases are affecting those between the ages of 17 and 21. Manchester still has one of the highest infection rates in England after several outbreaks among the student population.

One 18-year-old physics student said: “COVID Positive” party in one hall of residence in Fallowfield was broken up by security on Saturday. There was a flat party a few days ago which had a policy that you could only get in if you were positive. It was like their health and safety measure.”

