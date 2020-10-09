Countess of Wessex self-isolating amid Covid fears

The Countess of Wessex is self-isolating at home amid Covid fears.

Prince Edward’s wife, Sophie, 55, is quarantining after being in contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

According to The Mail, the countess has not reported any symptoms of Covid-19, and is not thought to have seen any other members of the wider Royal Family since being near the unnamed, infected person.

Over the past week Sophie has carried out royal engagements at Vauxhall City Farm, London, and the National Space Centre in Leicester.

She was one of tens of thousands of people across Britain completing their own version of the London Marathon in torrential rain on Sunday, running in support of Mencap.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed Sophie “is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home”, and that the last time she saw any other members of the Royal Family was “before she saw the person who has subsequently tested positive”.

In March, Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus, and recovered after self-isolating at his Scottish residence of Birkhall.

