British school in Marbella under scrutiny for failing to impose mask rules

THE British International School of Marbella has come under scrutiny for failing to impose mask rules after it was revealed that several complaints had been made against the centre for not enforcing government safety measures as they pertain to Covid-19.

The complaints were made after the school failed to follow mandatary mask regulations insisting that there was “a little misunderstanding” of the rules following a meeting with an Education Inspector in charge of the school.

The expensive school, which costs around €1,200 a month, had not been complying with the mandatory mask rules that state: “People aged six and over are required to use the mask on public roads, in outdoor spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public.”

In a move which has left many people angry, the school continued to neglect the rules despite having the information since July and knowing that, despite being a British school, there was no exemption from compliance.

In a statement from Estefanía Moreno, an administration of the centre, she admitted there was “confusion” with the rules but insisted that “the inspector told us that the regulations had changed in the first days of September and since then [masks are] being used.”

