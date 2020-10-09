Explosions Shake Beirut

Beirut ‘explosion’ heard as smoke rises over city and powerful shockwave shakes houses.

Residents of Beirut, Lebanon have reported feeling “shockwaves” in the city, as reports of an explosion surface alongside images of smoke rising in the night sky. Witnesses say that emergency services are at present searching through rubble and debris in case anyone is trapped in their house or place of work.

Local media is reporting that the explosion site in the Tawik Jdide area of Beirut, Lebanon. Early suggestions pointed towards a storage tank full of gas, the gas tank is reported to have exploded near a bakery just after 8.30 pm local time.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not there have been any casualties, although the area is said to be ‘highly residential.’ Pictures of smoke rising over the city have emerged on social media, alongside reports of “shockwaves” and houses shaking. This is a breaking news story, please check back later for any updates.

