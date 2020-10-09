Boris Johnson is to give a statement to the nation on Monday as a stricter lockdown looms for up to 10 million people.

-- Advertisement --



It is understood that Mr Johnson will take advantage of the occasion to outline a new tough “tiered” approach on just how local COVID situations will be treated. Virus case rates have surged around the UK as the country enters a second wave. Parts of the north have recorded some of the worst figures, the restrictions just put in place will hopefully lower that trend.

Overall though, the UK’s Covid-19 R number has dropped slightly to 1.5 this week. However, the rate of transmission is not slowing, according to new estimates from the Government’s scientific advisers who warned the UK is in a ‘critical point’ of the second wave. It is thought that the number of new infections is growing by between 4% and 9% every day.

New virus cases in England have doubled in a week. Tougher restrictions are expected to be announced on Monday for the whole of England in a bid to drive down surging infections and avoid a second national lockdown.

For more Political News from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.