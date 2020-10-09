Another record day for second wave cases in Andalucia as almost 2,000 new coronavirus cases are recorded in the last 24-hours.

SOME 1,997 new infections have been confirmed by PCR or antigen tests – 87 more than the previous 24-hour period.

On Wednesday, October 7, the region reached a second wave record of 1,907 positives in a day.

The previous second wave record was hit on September 18 with a total of 1,617 cases.

While new cases are up, there have been 14 deaths, which is six less than yesterday, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Five deaths have been registered in the province of Seville, four in Malaga, four in Cordoba and one in Granada.

The majority of the new cases confirmed by PDIA have have occurred in the province of Seville with 557, followed by Granada (536); Malaga (241); Cordoba (181); Jaen 171; Cadiz (158); Almería (101) and Huelva (52).

