Animatronic dinosaur exhibition set to arrive in Almeria

THE largest travelling animatronic dinosaur exhibition will arrive in the province of Almería tomorrow, Saturday, October 10, the date on which this prehistoric exhibition will be inaugurated at the Aguadulce Conference Centre, where it will remain installed until October 25.

The exhibition includes 22 animatronic figures coated in latex and powered by pneumatic, hydraulic and electrical energy.

Visitors will enjoy the fabulous documentary ‘Loving Dinosaurs’ that shows recent discoveries of dinosaurs.

There is also an interactive area where children will have the opportunity to play at being palaeontologists discovering replicas of dinosaur bones.

But beware as the famous T-Rex will come to life walking among the visitors accompanied by an explorer in a unique show.

Personnel will control the capacity and the minimum safety distance, both in the circulation areas and in the access and waiting areas, there will be cleaning and disinfection of the facilities and common areas before and after the event, hydrogels available in entrances, bathroom areas, bars and other common areas.

There will be mandatory use of masks by the public, except for children under 6 years of age.

Opening hours are from Monday to Friday from 5pm at 9pm and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10am at 2pm and from 5pm at 9pm.

Tickets can be purchased for only €8 at the dinosaur exhibition box office and at www.dinosaurstour.com .

