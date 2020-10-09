Almost a Third of ALL UK coronavirus cases are spread in pubs and restaurants

Nearly a third of all coronavirus infections are linked to pubs and restaurants, according to a government minister.

-- Advertisement --



Business minister Nadhim Zahawi said England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty had presented the evidence to MPs. Zahawi said: “Between restaurants, bars and cafes about 30 per cent of the infections are coming through that hospitality, social interactions if I can describe it as such.”

Zahawi added: “And it is only right that we take action with the local leadership, with public health local teams, because they know their area best.”

New laws were introduced last month making it mandatory for hospitality venues to record visitors’ details and for customers to wear masks at all times- unless they are sat at their table. Now it is required that all pubs and restaurants display a QR code for the NHS Covid-19 contact tracing app, which launched two weeks ago. Boris Johnson has faced a rebellion from Tory backbenchers over the ‘rule of six’ on social gatherings and the 10 pm curfew for hospitality venues.

This revelation comes as Central Scotland’s pub’s and restaurants will be forced to close today in a bid to curb the recent spike in cases.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/