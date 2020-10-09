Almeria Tourist Bonus could save the area from business closures

MORE than 200 companies in Almeria – between travel agencies, tourist accommodation, camping or rural houses, among others – will benefit from the Tourist Bonus launched by the Junta de Andalucía.

Something that could also mean a saving of one million euros for Almeria travellers, according to the Andalucian parliamentarian, Rosalía Espinosa.

This Tourist Bonus, which will come into effect on October 1 until May 31, 2021, is to facilitate tourist mobility and maintain jobs, as well as to benefit people who want to travel through Andalucia.

In addition, Espinosa wanted to highlight that the Andalucian Government has already announced that in the next Governing Council a modification of the voucher will be proposed to subsidise with 50 per cent trips to people with an income of less than €22,000 and for those who are disabled.

Rosalía Espinosa explained in her speech that the Tourist Bonus will help Andalucia to regain its position because in addition to being a positive, friendly initiative that is committed to Andalucia, it will contribute to the creation of jobs, restaurants and hotels not being closed, and promoting the culture linked to tourism.

