The biggest hoarder in Britain has passed away suddenly. He has left an estimated £4 million worth of possessions behind.

A hoarder is someone who hardly ever throws possessions away. He had to move into a bed and breakfast a year ago as he was not able to move around his own home. He lived alone in a three-bedroom house in Nottingham and passed away in the B&B.

-- Advertisement --



He hid all of his possessions in a rented one bedroom flat, over 20 council wheelie bins and two garages. He kept everything! The hoarder had everything from; signed photos, letters, Beatles memorabilia, vintage comics, rare books and chemistry sets. He also had brand new cameras and accessories, along with vintage guitars.

He lived alone in a three-bedroom house in Nottingham and started collecting almost two decades ago, he was a computer programmer. His brother had to empty the house, and spent six weeks emptying the house, with eight men and in three vans.

All his possessions could be worth £500,000 to £4 million.

Thank you for reading this article, “£4 million from hoarders house”. For more, visit the Euro Weekly News website.