TV presenter Kate Garraway stunned by President Donald Trump’s “blessing from God” statement

TV presenter Kate Garraway was left heartbroken by US President Donald Trump’s description of his Covid infection as a “blessing from God” on the breakfast show this morning, Thursday, October 8.

Derek Draper, the presenter’s husband, has spent six months in intensive care due to problems caused by the coronavirus.

When Kate was asked her opinion of Trump’s statement she is quoted as saying, “The idea of getting a fateful disease with no confident cure at the moment as any kind of blessing from God is such a strange thing to say.

“If I’m trying to be fair to him, does he mean it’s a blessing because he understands the impact? He’s now used himself as a trial for some of these things?

“That’s a nice way you’d hope he’d be saying it but it completely ignores the fact that those things that are tried and tested aren’t as accessible…”

She went on to say, “You can’t say something’s a blessing when more than 200,000 people in your own country and more than a million worldwide have died from it.

“It’s not the way we hope our elected representatives feel. You’d hope they can sense the horror before they actually go through it.”

Offering some kind of advice to the president she said, “The strong leadership position at this point would be to publicly follow the rules… and be a beacon of how to behave.”

President Donald Trump appeared in a video outside the White House on Wednesday, saying of the virus, “I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it.”

The president tested positive for the infection last Thursday, October 1, and was isolated for three days at Walter Reed medical centre before he was back to work at the White House on Monday.

