Spain’s Minister of Equality announces the repeal of the 2015 Abortion Law

THE Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, announced this Wednesday, October 7, in the Congress of Deputies announced the repeal of the 2015 Abortion Law.

Montero wanted to guarantee the right of “all women to decide freely” about their body and their maternity, as well as ensuring their access to the best contraceptive techniques and effective sexual education.

“Our bodies are ours, we decide,” said Montero after ensuring that this will be an excellent tool to ensure equality between men and women and to end gender violence.

“We vindicate,” Minister Montero said, “the right to interrupt pregnancy in safe conditions.” “We demand…the right of all women to decide about their bodies and we demand a freely decided motherhood and above all a full and free sexual life”, she proclaimed.

The main objective of this change, which advocates the full freedom of all women to have an abortion, is to abolish the obligation for minors under 16 and 17 years of age to have parental consent if they wish to interrupt the pregnancy.

The announcement of the Minister of Equality has caught the spokesmen of the parliamentary groups by surprise.

However, the ERC representative has given “all her support” to the change in advance, while the Vox spokeswoman has criticised taking advantage of a painful moment like the current one, of a pandemic, to open debate of this type, in her opinion, steeped in ideology.

The PNV has also expressed its doubts about the timing of the announcement, especially when it comes to changing a law that, in the opinion of Basque nationalism, cost a lot to reach a consensus.

The law that the Executive now intends to review establishes the possibility of aborting freely during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. Later, until the 22nd week of gestation, if one of the following two cases occurs: that there is a serious risk to the life or health of the pregnant woman, or that there is a risk of serious abnormalities in the fetus.

Beyond the twenty-second week, the law sets two exceptional cases of interruption of pregnancy. The first refers to those cases in which foetal anomalies incompatible with life are detected and those in which an extremely serious and incurable disease is detected in the foetus at the time of diagnosis and confirmed by a clinical committee.

The Popular Party has also taken advantage of Montero’s appearance to blame her personally for the Government’s decision to turn a deaf ear to the alerts of the Department of National Security about Covid-19 and keep this information from the public to the point, even, of allowing and encouraging mass rallies like those on Women’s Day, March 8.

The minister has blamed the Popular Party for not making a loyal opposition and has challenged them to take it to court if they consider that she has any responsibility. “I’d rather be an activist minister than a corrupt minister,” she snapped.

Similarly, the deputy of the PP has not hesitated to remind the minister’s request Judge Manuel Garcia Castellon to the Supreme Court to investigate the second vice president, Pablo Iglesias, for various alleged crimes in the “Dina case.”

Irene Montero has also announced the imminence of two regulations that will detail the rules to be followed by companies to design their equality plans, something to which all those with more than 50 workers will be obliged.

These plans will have to include an average salary disaggregated by sex in order to detect the gap in salaries between men and women.

