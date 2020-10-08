Senior dogs and how to care for them

Care for your senior dog means taking routine seriously.

Mature dogs often love their routine, and likely they will have their favourite and most comfortable spots to relax in your home. When you go away you need to brief whoever is caring for them carefully, detailing their daily routine, their likes and dislikes and most especially how best to stimulate them in mind and body. We all need to keep our grey matter going.

Here are some top tips for how to care for a mature dog:

Note down their routine–whoever is caring for your dog will need to understand this routine Schedule regular visits to the vet–it is good to keep an eye on any chronic conditions Watch the diet–as dogs age movement becomes restricted. Less exercise can mean they put on weight Adapt your home and outings–senior dogs can find steps and leaping into a car difficult. Use a ramp. Ensure you get pet sitters who love dogs–use a service like HouseSitMatch.com who find pet loving sitters.

How does it work?

HouseSitMatch can help you find suitable sitters.

