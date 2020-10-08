On yer (e)bike in Calpe

CALPE EBIKE: Ready to roll for Proteccion Civil volunteers Photo credit: Calpe town hall

TWO Calpe Proteccion Civil members now have electric bikes for patrols and official operations.

The cash for the bicycles and a four-by-four hybrid also allocated to Proteccion Civil, plus another hybrid vehicle and two electric motorbikes for the Policia Local, came from the town hall’s 2019 Budget surplus.

Despite issuing strict guidelines on the way that town halls may use their Budget surplus, the central government allows them to spend 7 per cent on acquiring environmentally-friendly vehicles.




