Minor seriously injured after leaving car following an accident and being struck by another

A 16-year-old boy has suffered the amputation of both legs at the knee when he was hit by a vehicle on the M-407, in Fuenlabrada, after the car he was travelling was involved in an accident.

The accident took place at around 10.30pm at kilometre 4 of the aforementioned road when a Seat Ibiza ran off the road and collided with the guardrail.

The driver and passenger left the road after the accident and, for reasons that are being investigated, the minor was then hit by another vehicle that had not noticed the accident ahead.

Accidente tráfico M407 km4. #Fuenlabrada. Colisión 2 turismos. Joven de 16 años muy grave con sección de ambas piernas. Y un joven de 23 años con pronóstico reservado. Ambos trasladados por #SUMMA112. Intervienen también: @BomberosFuenla, @guardiacivil @emergenciasCREM y @policia pic.twitter.com/VxZ974ZzpP — 112 Comunidad Madrid (@112cmadrid) October 6, 2020



As a result of the collision, the 16-year-old boy suffered the amputation of both legs below the knees. When the Summa-112 paramedics arrived at the scene, he was unconscious.

After being stabilised and intubated, he was transferred to the Hospital Doce de Octubre in Madrid, where he was admitted with a very serious prognosis and the question as to whether his legs could be reattached.

In addition, the driver of the other vehicle involved, a Renault Megane, has been injured. The 23-year-old was transferred to the Puerta de Hierro Hospital, where he was awaiting treatment.

Two teams from the Fuenlabrada Firefighters, three Summa-112 ambulances, Red Cross and officers of the National Police and the Civil Guard, who have taken charge of the report, attended the scene.

