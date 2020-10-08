London firefighters tackle huge fire near Heathrow Airport

TEN fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire at an industrial estate on Church Road in Heston near Hounslow in West London, close to Heathrow Airport.

London Fire Brigade have reported that one unit at the industrial estate was destroyed by fire. A small area of two further units was damaged. There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using an aerial ladder, a drone and thermal imaging camera to observe the incident from above.

The Brigade was called at 2.01am and the fire was under control by 6.36am. Fire crews from Heston, Southall, Feltham, Hayes and Kingston attended the scene and two incident command units were present.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

