La Junta de Andalucia confines the towns of Linares and Almodóvar del Río due to the high rate of infections

SPAIN’S Junta de Andalucia has restricted the entry and exit of people in the municipalities of Almodóvar del Río (Córdoba) and Linares (Jaén) in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Therefore, there are now three municipalities in Andalucia under confinement, since last week the town of Casariche (Seville) was restricted.

Junta de Andalucia has announced that the entering and exiting of these municipalities will be allowed for assistance to health centres; going to work, professional, business or legal obligations; assistance in educational centres; care for the elderly, minors and dependents; travel to banks; actions before public, judicial or notarial bodies; renewals of permits and official documentation; and to carry out exams or official tests that cannot be postponed.

In addition, a series of measures are established that affect daily activities such as that establishments, commercial premises and services open to the public may not exceed 50 per cent of the allowed capacity and their closing time will be 10pm, with the exception of medical, pharmaceutical, veterinary, petrol stations and others considered essential.

Hotel and restaurants will limit the capacity to 50 per cent, both indoors and outdoors, and the maximum occupancy per tables or group of tables will be six people.

Visits are not allowed in social health centres, such as residences for the elderly or residences for people with disabilities.

The public or private markets, as well as clubs, gastronomic associations, recreational-cultural associations or clubs, will remain closed. And the activity of public parks and gardens, as well as playgrounds for public use is temporarily suspended.

As for sports, residents are allowed in sports facilities, both outdoors and indoors, provided that 50 per cent of the maximum capacity allowed in the facility is not exceeded. Sports practice in groups is limited to a maximum of six people.

Finally, attendance at wakes is limited to a maximum of 15 people in outdoor spaces or ten in closed spaces.

These measures, which will have an initial duration of 10 days, will come into effect once the resolutions of each Territorial Delegation of Health and Families are published in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía at the proposal of the Territorial Committee for High Impact Public Health Alert.

SCREENED RESULTS

These random analyses have already been carried out in other Andalucian municipalities, obtaining the following results:

In Linares (Jaén) 1,901 have been carried out, of which 25 have given positive results.

In Pulpí (Almería) 195 have been carried out, of which 1 has given positive results.

In Villaverde del Río (Seville) 350 have been carried out, of which 5 have given positive results.

In La Campana (Seville) 328 have been carried out, of which none have given positive results.

In Paradas (Seville) 229 have been carried out, of which 1 has given a positive result.

