Is TIE obligatory?

QUESTION: After reading the article about TIE I am confused. I am British, and I am tax resident here in Spain. The article says that, “We suppose that you would apply for the new TIE”. Is it mandatory that we all have to change our existing residency card for something new, and if we do not, what could happen? A.L. (by email)

ANSWER: If you intend to continue to reside in Spain, you need to exchange your present “Certificate of Residence of a European Union Citizen” for a TIE, a Tarjeta de Identificación de Extranjero. This is because you are no longer a citizen of the European Union. This TIE is in fact a European Union card. It is based on Article 50 TEU in accordance with Article 18. 4 of the UK withdrawal agreement. You should make this exchange before December 31.You will need Form EX23, which you can download from the internet and Form 790 code 12 on which you pay the small fee and one identification card size photo. If you do not get the TIE, at some point next year you will be considered a non-resident of Spain.

