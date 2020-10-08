CAN you remember these iconic events from this week in history from around the world that changed the world as we know it?

1066 – Battle

-- Advertisement --



King Harold II of England is defeated by William the Conqueror at the Battle of Hastings. At the end of the battle, Harold was killed, shot in the eye with an arrow and his forces were destroyed.



1810 – Beer

Bavarian Crown Prince Louis marries Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The newlyweds invited the citizens of Munich to attend the festivities which gave rise to the annual Oktoberfest. Alcohol is an important part of the festival, and more than 1 million gallons of beer are consumed annually.



1957 – Sin

Jerry Lee Lewis records ‘Great Balls of Fire’ in Memphis amidst a losing battle with his conscience and the legendary Sam Phillips that the song was too sinful to record. Lewis’s signature piano-pounding style and electric stage presence made him a star.



1967 – Che

Revolutionary leader Che Guevara is killed by the Bolivian army. Bolivian forces captured Guevara while battling his guerillas and executed him the following day. His hands were cut off as proof of death and his body was buried in an unmarked grave.



1971 – Dreamer

John Lennon’s ‘Imagine,’ one of the most influential songs of the 20 century, is released. The song’s idealistic, utopian lyrics were heavily influenced by Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono.



2004 – Superman

Christopher Reeve, famous for his starring role in four Superman films, dies from heart failure at the age of 52 at a hospital in New York. Reeve had previously been paralyzed in a horse-riding accident.



2010 – Survivors

The last of 33 miners trapped nearly half a mile underground for more than two months at a caved-in mine in northern Chile are rescued. The miners survived longer than anyone else trapped underground in recorded history.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Iconic events from this week in history”.

You may also wish to read our previous article about “Iconic events in history.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Entertainment news from across the Globe, visit the Entertainment section of the Euro Weekly News Website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!